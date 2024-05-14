Villagers refuse to take part in polling demanding solution of problems

Khammam: People of Raimadaram of Enkoor mandal in Khammam and Kanumukula of Pochampally mandal in Bhongir kept away from polling for some time, demanding an assurance that their problems would be resolved.

Voters held a demonstration near a polling booth at Raimadaram protesting the government not taking up the construction of a bridge on the Nagarjunasagar left canal. They relented polling after an assurance from the officials to examine their demand.

A group of farmers staged a protest near a polling booth at Kanumukula in Bhongir to highlight their demand for purchase of rain-damaged and discoloured paddy. Officials persuaded them to participate in the polling after informing them of the government’s decision to purchase damaged paddy.