Adilabad: Some villagers of the Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency boycotted voting to protest the lack of connectivity to their villages

At Kundi of Gadiguda mandal. Locals demanded that the location of a polling booth in neighbouring Shekuguda be changed.

Allampalli villagers of Kadam mandal staged protests alleging a lack of connectivity to their village. A similar protest was reported from Mankuguda in Bajarhathnoor.

At Bhorigaon in Jagannathpur gram panchayat in Kagaznagar Mandal, there was a protest over the lack of development. As many as 30 families of Degama in Bajahathnoor Mandal, which had been submerged by the waters of a tank, held a protest demanding that officials shift them to safer places.

In all the instances, polling officials and police pacified the protesters saying that their problems would be communicated to the government for resolution.

Polling staff continued polling with the help of flashlights from their mobiles following an interruption in power supply at Balabharati in Kagaznagar following heavy rain on Sunday. Polling got delayed for some time due to the non-functioning of an EVM in the Nazrulnagar booth in Kagaznagar. A portion of a slab fell on the polling staff in a polling station at Bejjur mandal headquarters, injuring some staff.