Vijayasai bats for airport in Nellore

Tirupati: The YSRC is confident of a resounding victory in the Nellore parliamentary constituency as well as all the seven assembly segments under it in the coming elections because of the "good governance" of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, claimed the party’s Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy here on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the YSRC's camp office at Rammurthy Nagar in Nellore, the party's coordinator for Nellore Lok Sabha constituency said he was grateful to the chief minister for giving him an opportunity to serve his native place. “People have immense faith in Jagan's rule as is evident from the warm welcome he received all along the route from Kandukur to Nellore,” he said.

While acknowledging Nellore's good road and rail connectivity, the MP cited the lack of air links as a major deficit hampering industrial and agricultural growth for the region. As chairman of the parliamentary committees on tourism, transport and culture, the MP said he would make efforts to get an airport sanctioned for the region.

Countering opposition claims that the YSRC government focused only on welfare and ignored AP’s economic development, the MP said indicators showed the state's per capita income and gross domestic product increased during Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule from 2019 to 2024.

"The chief minister has improved the living standards of the people by fulfilling their basic needs through a slew of welfare initiatives, which have become a model for the nation," he said.

Dismissing political strategist Prashant Kishor's pre-poll projections against the YSRC, Vijayasai Reddy said the public outpouring of support for Jagan Mohan Reddy rendered such views irrelevant.