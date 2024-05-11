Vexed With Cong Lies, People Looking Up to BJP: Etala

Hyderabad: BJP candidate for the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat Etala Rajendar said that the Congress is resorting to false and misleading campaigns against the BJP as it has no guts to go to the people’s court and respect its verdict. The Congress believes in fake videos to misguide the people, who have resolved to support Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a public meeting in LB stadium here on Friday, Rajendar said that the Congress had given unviable promises to the people, who have now realised that they have been taken for a ride. The Congress gave six guarantees, 66 assurances and 420 promises to the people.

Asking Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to come clear on the timeframe to fulfill all the promises made to the people, Rajendar said that people across the state are suffering from frequent power cuts and drinking water shortage. These problems are serving as grim reminders of the harrowing days of earlier Congress stints when such things were commonplace, he said.

The Congress is spending crores on social media to spread false information. The BJP alone can fulfill the aspirations of the downtrodden, middle class and other ignored social groups, he said.

The BJP has been in power for over 30 years in Gujarat, 20 years in Madhya Pradesh and other states. Have they removed reservation though it enjoyed an absolute majority, he asked. In fact, the Modi government gave legal status to the BC commission and absorbed 27 OBCs, 12 SCs, 8 STs and five from minority communities in his 75-member Union, which has a woman as the finance minister, he said.

Pointing out that the Congress failed to get the opposition party status in 2014 and 2018, Rajendar asked Revanth Reddy to go in for an unbiased introspection and realise that the party will face a similar fate, this time around also.

Earlier taking part in an election campaign in Qutubullapur and Jagadgiri Gutta, the BJP leader said that votes for the BRS would be rendered useless as it has no standing now. The Congress has already cheated people with false promises and they are not ready to vote for them, Rajendar said.