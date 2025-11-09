Uttarakhand UCC is a Model for All States: PM

Dehradun: Prime Minister Naren-dra Modi praised the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) implemented by the Pushkar Singh Dhami government in Uttarakhand, calling it an example for other states to follow.

At a rally in Dehradun marking Uttarakhand’s 25th anniversary, Modi urged people to be more “vocal for local.”

Addressing a large gathering at Dehradun’s Forest Research Institute, Modi praised the Dhami government’s implementation of the Uniform Civil Code and its bold steps like anti-conversion and anti-riot laws.

He said the Uttarakhand UCC should serve as a model for other states.

Modi commended the state’s anti-conversion law and land legislation, saying they would help preserve agricultural land, especially in hilly regions. "The BJP government is taking strong action on sensitive national issues like land grabbing and demographic changes in the state," he said.

He also lauded the Uttarakhand government's swift and sensitive response to natural disasters. "The government has tried to assist people quickly and compassionately during calamities," he noted.

Reiterating his Vocal for Local campaign, Modi said it was the path to self-reliance. "The nation has chosen the route of self-reliance, and it goes through the Vocal for Local movement. Uttarakhand has long embodied this vision. Love for local products and their use are deeply rooted in its culture. I'm glad that the Uttarakhand government has given a boost to this campaign," he said.

He added that 15 agricultural products from the state have received Geographical Indication (GI) tags, including Bedu fruit and Badri cow ghee. "The GI tag for Bedu fruit and Badri cow ghee is a matter of pride. Badri ghee is an honour for every household in the hills," the Prime Minister said.

Modi also praised the "House of Himalayas" initiative, an umbrella brand that brings together various local products, from food items to handicrafts and textiles, under one label. "This brand has given Uttarakhand's products a unified identity and global recognition," he said.

Earlier, Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of development projects worth ?8,260 crore, adding that projects worth over ?2 lakh crore are currently underway in Uttarakhand. He also transferred ?62 crore digitally to the accounts of 2,800 farmers under the PM Crop Insurance Scheme.

"Twenty-five years ago, when Uttarakhand was formed, the challenges were many, limited resources, a small budget, and few income sources. Most needs were met through central assistance. Today, the picture is completely different. The state's budget has grown from ?4,000 crore to over ?1 lakh crore in 25 years. Power generation has quadrupled, the road network has doubled, and the number of engineering colleges has increased more than tenfold. Medical colleges have also risen from one to ten," Modi said.

He concluded that Uttarakhand's growth story reflects the "BJP's commitment to development with dedication and vision."