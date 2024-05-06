Uttarakhand disabled ‘land jihad’ mafia: Dhami

Hyderabad: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami asserted his government had reclaimed 5,000 acres which had been grabbed in a 'land jihad' by a local mafia. Dhami also pointed out that the Uttarakhand government was the pioneer in introducing a Uniform Civil Code and advocated its adoption nationwide.



Dhami underscored Dr B.R. Ambedkar's recommendation for reservations to address social discrimination and criticised the Congress for allegedly prioritising religious reservations for political gain. He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to reservation policies. “There is no big guarantee than Modi guarantee,” he said at a 'Yuva Sammelan' in Musheerabad here on Monday.



Dhami also participated in a public meeting in Narsampet in support of BJP Mahbubabad candidate Azmeera Sitaram Naik and addressed a meeting of intellectuals in Mahbubnagar in which party Mahbubnagar candidate D.K. Aruna, BJP vice-president, was present.



Accusing the Congress and the BRS of collaborating in exploiting state resources, Dhami questioned Congress' failure to investigate the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme scam. “Why is the Congress not giving `2,500 financial assistance to women and `4,000 to unemployed youth,” he asked.

Dhami said he found a wave in favour of the BJP during his campaign nationwide and expressed confidence in the party’s prospects in Telangana state. He commended BJP candidate and TS BJP president G. Kishan Reddy's unblemished political career. In turn, Kishan Reddy urged youth participation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting at LB Stadium on May 10 and encouraged voting for the nation's welfare.



BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K. Laxman lauded Uttarakhand's initiatives, calling for their replication nationwide and emphasising the public's anticipation for Modi's leadership in implementing the Uniform Civil Code.

