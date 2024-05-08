Uttam Predicts 13 LS Seats for Congress, Zero for BRS

Hyderabad: Minister for irrigation N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that in the imminent straight contest between the Congress and the BJP in the May 13 Lok Sabha elections, the former would bag 13 of the 17 seats that are up for grabs, the BJP will get less than the four it currently enjoys while the BRS would draw a blank.

Reddy stated that the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) will submit a comprehensive report on the sinking of piers at Medigadda barrage and damages caused to Annaram and Sundilla barrages, which are part of Kaleshwaram project, in the next seven to 10 days. He said that the government will decide on the future course of action regarding repairs of the three affected barrages based on NDSA’s final recommendations. The authority has already submitted its interim report, he said.

In an informal chat with media persons at Gandhi Bhavan here on Wednesday, Uttam Kumar Reddy discussed a wide range of issues, including Lok Sabha elections, Kaleshwaram project, release of water from Karnataka to meet the drinking water needs in south Telangana districts, damage caused to foodgrains in market yards due to untimely rains and procurement of food grains, among others.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, who is the party in-charge for Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency and who has extensively campaigned for their candidate Kunduru Raghuveer Reddy, expressed confidence that Congress will secure the highest majority in the country in Nalgonda.

He said that Karnataka had released 2 tmc from Narayanpur project to Jurala project in Telangana on Wednesday on requests made by him and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. He said the water, which will reach Jurala on Thursday, would be utilised exclusively for drinking purposes.

Uttam Kumar Reddy ridiculed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan of ‘Ab ki baar, 400 paar’ saying that the BJP will not even get 200 seats this time. He exuded confidence that the Congress-led I.N.D.I.A. bloc will form the government on June 9 and Rahul Gandhi will take oath as the Prime Minister.

Uttam asked farmers not to panic over damaged food grains lying in market yards for procurement on account of the recent untimely rains. He assured that the state government will purchase damaged food grains at MSP.