Uttam Confident of Congress Winning 15 LS Seats in TS

Hyderabad: Civil supplies and irrigation minister Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Tuesday that the Congress would accomplish the 'Mission Telangana 15' by winning at least 15 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with Congress MLA N. Padmavathi and Nalgonda candidate Raghuveer Reddy, participated in the election campaign in Kodad and Huzurnagar constituencies under the Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday. He addressed a series of party meetings in Kodad and Huzurnagar and later addressed a large public meeting in Miryalaguda.

Addressing the meetings, he said that the people would reject the BJP and the BRS as both parties have betrayed the interests of Telangana. He said while the BRS has lost its relevance in Telangana, the BJP has no moral right to seek votes in the Lok Sabha elections.

He accused the BJP of making another attempt to cheat the common people with a fresh set of 'jumlas' in the Lok Sabha elections.

He said the BJP government at the Centre, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had failed to deliver on its promises in the last two terms. This time, too, the BJP is trying to cheat the people by making fresh promises.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that BJP's national manifesto had nothing to offer to the common people as it is full of lies and deception. He said that the BJP's manifesto steered clear of the mention of unemployment.

He said PM Modi came to power in 2014 on the promise of giving two crore jobs every year. By now, at least 18-20 crore jobs must have been created. However, about 15-16 crore jobs, including two lakh jobs from the public sector units, were lost under Modi's regime. In contrast, he said the Congress party, in its 'Nyay Patra' has promised to create crores of jobs besides filling 30 lakh vacancies in various departments of the Central Government.

He asked why Modi was silent on the promise of doubling farmers' income by 2022. Contrary to the promise, the income of farmers fell. He reminded that the Modi Government was forced to repeal pro-corporate farm laws. While the BJP did not give a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce, the Congress party has pledged legal guarantee to MSP.

He condemned the BJP for neglecting the issue of rising inflation resulting in higher prices of essential commodities. Fuel prices have more than doubled in the last ten years. The scheme to provide houses to the homeless by 2022 by the Modi government remained unimplemented in Telangana.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the BJP has no moral right to seek votes in Telangana as it neglected the promises made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act in 2014.

He said that the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR), approved by the previous Congress-led UPA government near Hyderabad to create over 50 lakh jobs, was shelved by the BJP government. While the BJP was doing all these injustices, the BRS remained a mute spectator and supported the Modi government.