Upset Ex-MLA Attacks TD Over Allocation of Tirupati Ticket to JS

Tirupati: Tirupati MLA and TD senior leader M. Sugunamma on Monday literally cried while expressing her displeasure to the party leadership over the allotment of the seat to Jana Sena as part of the alliance agreement.

Sugunamma, who herself wanted to contest on behalf of the TD this time around, was upset with the party’s decision to allot the coveted temple town seat to JS.

Furthermore, Jana Sena has decided to field Arani Srinivasulu, who had quit the ruling YSRC, and joined the JSP recently. Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Sugunamma questioned the rationale behind JSP nominating Arani Srinivasulu from the constituency, whom she said was known for his corrupt practices in the Chittoor district. She also criticised the BJP for nominating another former YSRC leader and Gudur MLA V. Varaprasad Rao for the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat.

Sugunamma urged TD, JSP and BJP party leaders to reconsider their decision to allot tickets to both Arani Srinivasulu and Varaprasad Rao.