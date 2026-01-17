Unprecedented Victory: CM Devendra Fadnavis on BMC Poll Results

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the BJP has achieved an “unprecedented victory” and emerged as the single-largest party in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

“I am very happy that the Bharatiya Janata Party has achieved an unprecedented victory in Maharashtra. The BJP and our alliance partners have secured a clear majority in about 25 of the 29 places, including Mumbai. The BJP has emerged as the single-largest party, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of Maharashtra and all BJP workers,” Fadnavis said.

The Chief Minister said the election results reflected the people’s faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and their acceptance of the development agenda pursued by the BJP-led NDA government in the state.

“This victory is a testament to Maharashtra’s faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is the result of the hard work of our workers and an endorsement by the people of the development agenda we have pursued,” Fadnavis told ANI.

He said that while Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray attempted to consolidate votes around the Marathi language and the Marathi manoos identity, the Mahayuti’s focus on development helped it gain an edge in the BMC polls. He cited infrastructure projects such as the Metro Aqua Line and the Coastal Road as key factors behind the victory.

In response to MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s ‘rasmalai’ jibe against Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai, Mumbai BJP chief spokesperson Niranjan Shetty and others celebrated the party’s victory by distributing rasmalai. Raj Thackeray had earlier made a sarcastic remark referring to Annamalai as ‘rasmalai’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the BJP–Shiv Sena-led victory in the Maharashtra civic polls, attributing the success to a “pro-people good governance” agenda.

Expressing gratitude to the voters, PM Modi said the NDA’s vision for development had resonated strongly with the people of the state.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Thank you, Maharashtra! The dynamic people of the state bless the NDA’s pro-people, good governance agenda. The results of various municipal corporation elections indicate that the NDA’s bond with the people of Maharashtra has further deepened. Our track record and vision for development have struck a chord. My gratitude to the people across Maharashtra. This is a vote to add momentum to progress and celebrate the glorious culture the state is associated with.”

Addressing BJP workers at the party office in Mumbai, Fadnavis said, “After these elections, the BJP and Mahayuti are going to form mayors in 25 municipal corporations.”