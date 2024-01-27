Union Minister Bhupendra Predicts BJP Victory in 400 Lok Sabha Seats

Bengaluru: In the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, Union Minister for Forests Bhupendra Yadav on Saturday exuded confidence that ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre would win in as many as 400 Lok Sabha seats and with the success of the party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would again become the Prime Minister for the third time in a row.

Criticising the Congress party at the State BJP Executive Committee meeting in Bengaluru city, Yadav said the Congress party has been decimated in other States of the country and called upon the party men to strive hard to make "Karnataka Congress free" and asked the BJP men to tell the voters of the State that Congress party came to power in Karnataka through false guarantee schemes while the voters of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan rejected the Congress party’s guarantee schemes.

Yadav stated that under Modi’s regime the country in the last 10 years has transformed the political scenario and delivering social justice has been on his top priority. Since coming to power at the Centre in 2014, Yadav said Modi has been running the country under the slogan “Sab Ka Saath SabKa Vikas” while the Congress party which ruled the country for decades failed to implement the Constitution in a right way.

The BJP’s policies have kept in mind the development of the common man, said Yadav and stated that under Modi, BJP men have resolved to take the nation forward. The opening of Jan dhan bank accounts, he said, Modi ensured that the benefits reached all the beneficiaries and the Prime Minister has been striving hard for welfare of the poor and making the concept of ‘Ram Rajya’ a reality in the country.

Yadav accused the Congress party of dividing the country on religious lines and completely neglected the development of the nation when in power at the Centre and also alleged that the Congress party indulged in polarisation of minority community votes.

The consecration of Rama idol at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya of Uttar Pradesh on January 22 of this month has led to a new awakening in the nation and resolved the concept of ‘Ram Rajya,’ said the Union Minister.

State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition R.Ashoka, former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai and Jagadeesh Shettar among others attended the meet.