Uniform Civil Code Won't Benefit Hindus: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, Berhampore: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the Uniform Civil Code, promised by the BJP in its Lok Sabha election manifesto, will not benefit the Hindu community. “The UCC will rather end the system of caste, creed and religion,” she said.

Addressing a public rally at Jangipur in Murshidabad, the TMC supremo said, “Do you want the country’s constitution to break apart, sale of the country and dignity of women, loss of rights of the minorities and status of SC/ST/OBC? The UCC has been brought to end all religions. It will not benefit the Hindus.”



Claiming BJP’s prospects have fallen after the first two phases of polling, the Chief Minister said they (BJP) are scared and unsure about the remaining five phases. “In the first two phases, polling percentage has also gone down. In 2004, during Atal Behari Vajpayee’s tenure, they had given the ‘Shining India’ slogan. But the people gave them a completely opposite verdict. This time, Prachar Babu is spreading lies through their campaign and propaganda.”



Later, speaking at another rally in Bhagwangola of the district, the TMC chief said, “Yesterday, I received the distressing news that our Zilla Parishad member was killed. The day before yesterday, our worker was killed in Baguiati. Where are the NIA, CBI, and Income Tax? People are threatened and intimidated at the drop of a hat. BJP should know that they won’t come to power again.”

