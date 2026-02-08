Uniform Civil Code Should Be Framed With Consensus, Shouldn't Create Divisions: Bhagwat

Mumbai: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) should be framed by taking everyone into confidence and must not lead to divisions. Asked whether "achche din" (good days) for the RSS came after the BJP came to power, Bhagwat said it was the "other way round", noting the Sangh had remained committed to the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and those who supported it benefitted.

On the long-pending demand for Bharat Ratna for Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, Bhagwat said the award's prestige will rise if conferred on him.

He was speaking during an interaction at a programme to mark the RSS's centenary. Several prominent personalities were present at the event, including actors Raveena Tandon, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, filmmakers Karan Johar, Madhur Bhandarkar, Ramesh Taurani and musician Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

"It shouldn't create divisions. In Uttarakhand, three lakh suggestions were made and after talking to all stakeholders, the act was passed," he said.

To another question, he said there is no majority or minority (community), "we are all one society".

He stressed the need for trust, friendship and a dialogue with Muslim and Christian communities.

"Islam is called the religion of peace, but peace is not seen. If there is no spirituality in religion, it becomes dominating and aggressive. What is seen in Islam and Christianity today is not as per the teachings of Jesus Christ and Prophet Muhammad. We need the practice of true Islam and Christianity,'' he said.

On the recent India-US trade pact, Bhagwat said he hasn't gone into the details.

'' It is true that we can't remain in isolation. In deals, there is give and take. It should be win-win...we have to ensure we are not at a loss," he maintained.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said India and the US have agreed to a trade deal. On his part, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was delighted that "made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent".

Asked whether "achche din" (good days) for the RSS came after the BJP came to power, Bhagwat said, "Achche din for us didn't come because of the BJP... it is the other way round. We remained committed to Ram Mandir construction. Those who supported us benefitted."

"Achche din'' for the RSS came because of the hard work of the volunteers and commitment to ideological policies, he stressed.

The RSS does advise when needed. "Their sins are blamed on us because they have come from within us,'' he said, adding that political pressure comes from voters and not RSS.

Asked why the communists' base hasn't grown in 100 years, Bhagwat said the RSS can give them guidance if asked.

He noted that the RSS is a young organisation, with an average age of 28. "We want to bring it down to 25," he added.