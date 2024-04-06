Under INDIA Alliance, AP CPI Gets 1 LS, 8 Assembly Seats

Vijayawada: As per an agreement reached within the INDIA alliance partners, the Communist Party of India will contest one Lok Sabha and eight assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.

Guntur is the parliament seat from where CPI will contest. Its assembly seats are Vijayawada West, Visakhapatnam West, Anantapur, Pattikonda, Tirupati, Rajampet, Eluru and Kamalapuram.

Congress, CPI and CPI (M) are the INDIA alliance partners in Andhra Pradesh, which has total 25 Lok Sabha and 175 assembly seats.

APCC president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy had held a series of consultations with state CPI secretary K. Ramakrishna on sharing of seats.

On April 2, Sharmila had announced the names of Congress candidates from five Lok Sabha and 114 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.

Following announcement of CPI’s seats, clarity has emerged on INDIA alliance contesting from six Lok Sabha and 122 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.

Details regarding 19 Lok Sabha and 53 assembly seats are yet to be announced.

There is no information yet on the seats that CPI (M) will contest in Andhra Pradesh as part of INDIA alliance. It is said the Marxist party is keen on contesting from four Lok Sabha and 26 assembly seats in AP.