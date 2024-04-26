UCC in India, a Modi Guarantee: Amit Shah

BHOPAL: Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said that BJP will never allow Congress to reintroduce Muslim Personal Law and pledged to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country, terming it a guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a rally in Piprai in Ashok Nagar district falling under Guna Lok Sabha constituency from where Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is seeking election, Mr Shah accused the Congress of conspiring to impose Sharia (Islamic law) in the country through backdoor by implementing Muslim Personal Law and asserted that BJP would foil any such design by the grand old party.

“Read the Congress manifesto carefully. They have said that they will reintroduce personal law... They want to bring Muslim Personal Law. They want to bring back Triple Talaq... Can this country be run by Sharia?” Mr Shah asked.

He further said that “Rahul Baba (referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi), you can do whatever you want for appeasement. As long as BJP is there, it will not allow personal laws. It is BJP’s promise and guarantee of Modiji that we will enforce UCC in the entire country as we have done in Uttarakhand”.

Highlighting achievements of the Modi government, he said that PM Modi scrapped Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir on August five, 2019 ‘in one stroke’.

“In 2019, Article 370 was abrogated by the Modi government in just one stroke. Rahul Baba was scared and predicted rivers of blood would flow.. But, Rahul Baba, this is not Congress government.. It's the Modi government. Leave aside rivers of flood, a stone was even not hurled (in Kashmir) in the last five years”, he said.

Mr Shah said that the Modi government has combated terrorism and Naxalism in the country.

He lambasted Congress for providing reservation on the basis of religion (in Karnataka) for appeasing its vote bank, and called it anti-other backward class (OBC).

The decision to provide reservation on the basis of religion by Congress will hurt the interests of OBC, SC, ST and the downtrodden, he said.

“For Congress, Muslims have the first right over the country's resources. But, for BJP, the poor, Dalits, OBC and tribals have the first right over them”, he said.

He said that Congress sat on the Mandal Commission report that recommended reservation for OBC for years without implementing it.

He detailed how Congress used to create hurdles in the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, and added, “Within five years, the Modi government laid the foundation of the temple and also held the consecration ceremony. Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were invited to the occasion, but they did not turn up”.

Mr Shah appealed to the people to ensure victory of Mr Scindia in Guna, saying that ‘Your every vote to Mr Scindia also goes to PM Mr Modi’.

Guna LS seat is considered a stronghold of Gwalior royal family of Scindia.

Union minister Mr Scindia was elected from Guna four times since 2002 and lost the seat to BJP’s K P Yadav in the 2019 LS polls by contesting as a Congress candidate.

However, Mr Scindia quit Congress and joined BJP in 2020 and is seeking election from the seat as a BJP candidate.

His father Madhavrao Scindia and grandmother Vijayaraje Scindia were also elected from the constituency earlier.

The LS constituency has a sizable population of Yadav community.

In a bid to placate the community, Mr Shah indicated that the sitting MP Mr Yadav’s interests would be taken care of.

Mr Shah also addressed an election rally in Khilchipur under Rajgarh LS constituency where Congress veteran and former chief minister Digvijay Singh is pitted against sitting MP Rodmal Nagar of BJP.