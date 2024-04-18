U. Kothapalli backing Jagan for returning KSEZ land

Kakinada: People of U. Kothapalli, which falls under Kakinada Special Economic Zone (KSEZ), are backing Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. They are grateful that for the first time in India, a CM has returned lands acquired by the government back to farmers.

Agitation by people living in KSEZ area has been going on for more than two decades. When Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu had been an opposition leader from 2004 to 2014, he promised farmers that he will give back their lands acquired for the special economic zone.

However, after assuming charge as chief minister, Naidu went back on his promise. During the 2019 elections, Jagan Mohan Reddy, as the opposition leader, promised farmers that he will return their lands. After assuming charge as Chief Minister, he formed a committee and returning back their lands along with documents.

“We cannot forget Jagan’s help. Farmers are breathing easy after getting back their lands. No government has taken such a favourable step for farmers so far,” said Y. Prasada Reddy, one of KSEZ area’s leaders. Farmers are backing YSRC candidate Vanga Geetha. They say her win will be their gift to Jagan Mohan Reddy for helping them.

Fishermen of U. Kothapalli too want Jagan Mohan Reddy to compensate them. They say after formation of the KSEZ, they have been prohibited from fishing. The Chief Minister extended compensation of ₹10,000 to each family, an amount that is extended to all fisherfolk when there is the annual ban on fishing in sea, so that fish could rejuvenate during their breeding season.

However, the fishermen want a substantial compensation, pointing out that after Aurobindo has laid a pipeline in the sea, they are having trouble fishing.

YSRC leaders within the fishing community are pinning their hopes on Jagan Mohan Reddy’s meeting to be held at the Achampet junction as part of his Memanta Siddham bus yatra.



