Two North Andhra TD Leaders Quit Party Posts, Unhappy with List

VISHAKHAPATNAM: The first list announced by TD-Jana Sena combine at Vijayawada on Saturday has left many leaders in north coastal Andhra unhappy, with some quitting their party posts.





Two senior leaders lost no time in giving up their party posts.



Among the TD seniors, Dr. K. Appala Naidu had been expecting nomination from Gajapathinagaram. He won from this constituency in 2014, but lost to Botsa Appala Narasayya of YSRC in the 2019 elections. Currently, he is in charge of the Gajapatinagaram assembly constituency.



However, the announcement of K. Srinivasa, his elder brother’s son, as TD’s nominee from Gajapatinagaram has come as a huge shock to Appala Naidu. He has resigned from his assembly in-charge post and secluded himself in his house.



Another leader from Visakhapatnam, Pasarla Prasad, general secretary of TD’s district unit, had been expecting a nomination for Visakhapatnam West. TD general secretary Nara Lokesh had assured Prasad the ticket. But with the name of sitting MLA P.V.G.R. Naidu (Ganababu) being announced, Prasad has resigned from the primary membership of the party.



“Throughout the five years, Ganababu did not visit Visakhapatnam West even once. We told party president N. Chandrababu Naidu to drop him and find a winning candidate. But he has not listened. Ganababu’s nomination has made it easy for the YSRC candidate,” Prasad remarked.



In Anakapalli, former MLA Peela Govinda Satyaranayana immediately rushed to Vijayawada to request party president Chandrababu Naidu to change his mind and nominate him. He was elected in 2014 but lost in the 2019 elections.



Talking to this correspondent, Govind said JS nominee Konathala Ramakrishna has remained inactive since 2014 after the Congress got swept away in the elections. Ramakrishna has also lost touch with people.



“If Chandrababu Naidu remains adamant, I will plan my future action after consulting my supporters,” Govind maintained.



Former minister Dadi Veerabhadra is also upset that his name has not figured in the first list. He recently joined TDP after working for YSRC and helping Gudivada Amarnath and Dr. Satyavathi to win Anakapalli assembly and parliament constituencies respectively.

Resentment is also brewing among Jana Sena cadre in north Andhra. They did not expect late entrant Konathala Ramakrishna to get the nomination, ignoring seniors Panchakarla Ramesh Babu and MLC Vamsi Krishna Yadav.