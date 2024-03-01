Two MPs out of BRS in 2 days

Hyderabad: The BRS on Friday suffered a second blow in as many days with another of its MP B.B. Patil, who represents the Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency, joining the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Patil is the second BRS MP to join the BJP following P. Ramulu who represents Nagarkurnool in the Lok Sabha. On February 6, the BRS MP from Peddapalli, Dr B. Venkatesh Neta, joined the Congress.

The Zaheerabad MP was welcomed into the BJP fold by Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, party general secretary Tarun Chugh and BJP Parliamentary Board member and MP Dr K. Laxman in New Delhi.

Patil said he had decided to join the BJP to ensure that the Zaheerabad constituency gets the development it deserves, which is possible under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Patil told reporters that Modi had the vision for the development of India and that was why the country has seen so much work in 10 years. “He is known as the most trusted leader in the world,” he added.

Patil praised the Modi government for the Ram temple construction, the repeal of Article 370, banning the practice of triple talaq, and giving free Covid vaccines among other issues.

“For the development of my parliamentary constituency and Telangana state, there is no other option than taking this step. We need funds and work from the Centre. Definitely we got a lot of help from the Modi government,” he said.

The desertion of three BRS MPs came amidst the BRS struggling to find candidates for the coming Lok Sabha elections, following the reluctance of senior party leaders like party chief K Chandrashekar Rao, working president K.T. Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, and K Kavitha reportedly were not keen on entering the Lok Sabha.

The decision of the top leaders has left many in the party wondering about the fate of BRS in the upcoming elections.

The BJP leader said Patil's vote of confidence in Modi's leadership reflects the endorsement the prime minister has from across the country.

Chugh claimed the BRS is finished now and the party is left only with K Chandrashekar Rao, his son K T Rama Rao and daughter K Kavitha. BRS leaders are fed up with the family's nepotism and corruption, he added.