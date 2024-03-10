Hyderabad, Adilabad: A number of senior BRS leaders including former MPs Godem Nagesh (Adilabad) and Sitaram Naik (Warangal), former MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao (Khammam) and Shanapudi Saidireddy, as well as Srinivas Gomasa of the Congress, joined the BJP in presence of the party’s Telangana state incharge Tarun Chugh in Delhi on Sunday.

Saidireddy is likely to contest from Nalgonda on a BJP ticket. Srinivas Gomasa is aspiring to contest from the Peddapalli Lok Sabha seat. Nagesh is aspiring for a Lok Sabha poll ticket from Adilabad; the party did not announce the name of its MP Soyam Bapu Rao in the first list.

Party parliamentary board member Dr K. Laxman and BJPLP leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy, the Nirmal MLA, were present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Chugh said that the BRS would be left with “father, daughter, and son” in the near future. The people were fed up and realised that achieving the dream of Bangaru Telangana was possible only with the BJP. The people were impressed with the development work carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.