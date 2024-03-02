Turmoil in HP Congress yet to subside

New Delhi: The turmoil within the Himachal Pradesh Congress Party shows no signs of abating as state minister Vikramaditya Singh engaged in a closed-door meeting with rebel MLAs, while his mother and state Congress chief, Pratibha Singh, openly criticised the party's performance, while admiring the BJP's governance.

In a candid statement to reporters, Pratibha Singh remarked, "A lot remains to be addressed within the Congress. Through my interactions with constituents, I've gathered feedback suggesting the BJP's administration surpasses ours." She emphasised the urgency for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to fortify the party’s organisation, acknowledging the formidable challenges ahead.



“From Day 1, I had been telling the CM that we will be able to face the upcoming elections only if he strengthen the organisation. This is a very tough situation for us. We can see a lot of difficulties on the ground. On the other hand, the BJP is doing a lot of things by working as per the directions of Modi.”



Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu acknowledged his discussion with rebel leader Vikramaditya Singh during a recent Cabinet meeting, expressing concern over Singh's efforts to sway other MLAs. He disclosed ongoing dialogue with Singh, urging him to communicate with the party's central leadership.



Meanwhile, the six disqualified rebel Congress MLAs, contesting their disqualification for cross-voting in Rajya Sabha elections, have escalated the conflict by challenging the decision in the Himachal Pradesh High Court.



To address the internal discord, the Congress central leadership proposed a six-member coordination committee. While Pratibha Singh and Vikramaditya Singh reluctantly accepted this decision, discontent lingers. Urgent intervention from the Congress high command is imperative to prevent further destabilisation within the Sukhu government.