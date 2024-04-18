Turmeric Farmers Donate for Arvind's Candidature

NIZAMABAD: Turmeric farmers in Nizamabad rallied behind BJP MP and Lok Sabha candidate Arvind Dharmapuri by donating to his security deposit of `25,000 to file his nomination papers, as a gesture of support.

In the previous Lok Sabha elections, the farmers had protested the delay in establishing a turmeric board by fielding 100 nominations. Dharmapuri, the then the BJP candidate, had given a pledge on a bond paper that he would ensure that the board would be established.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced the setting up of the Turmeric Board in Nizamabad, and the commodity has seen an increase in prices.

Farmers from Armoor raised funds, ranging from `100 to `500, for Arvind's nomination filing on April 19. Dharmapuri will have turmeric farmers as his proposers. Approximately 50 farmers will participate in his nomination event on Friday in Nizamabad.

Additionally, Arvind will file a second set of nomination papers on April 25, with BJP leaders and activists gearing up for the event at the Nizamabad collectorate.