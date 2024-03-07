Tummala Sacks Seed Corp MD, Orders Probe into All Farm Bodies

Hyderabad: State agriculture minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao on Thursday sacked Telangana Seeds Development Corporation managing director K. Keshavulu for allegedly taking decisions that benefited a few private companies. Cooperative registrar M. Haritha was given the additional charge of the corporation.

“Some decisions were taken (by the TSDC MD) to benefit private agencies instead of farmers. IAS officers will be appointed for all corporations to prepare a comprehensive report in 10 days,” the minister said after reviewing the functioning of agriculture, marketing, and cooperative corporations. He is also said to have expressed his dissatisfaction with some of their functioning.

The review also directed officials to evaluate the working of the corporations and the negative consequences of the implementation of those decisions. The minister also directed principal secretary M. Raghunandan Rao to take corrective decisions if needed and ensure that the farmers benefit.

The director of agriculture was asked to probe Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samithi, Telangana State Seed and Organic Certification Authority, Telangana State Agros Industries Corporation, Telangana State Warehousing Corporation and Hyderabad Agriculture Co-operative Association. Director cooperation will probe Telangana State Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited, Telangana Seeds Development Corporation, Telangana State Cooperative Rural Irrigation Corporation, Telangana State Co-operative Union, and Telangana State Cooperative Housing Federation.

Apart from the probe, a report on the Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank Limited activities in the last five years will be submitted by the principal secretary and secretary.

The minister who attended an awards function under the aegis of Rythu Nestham Foundation as a chief guest gave away the awards at the FTCCI Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion the minister said, “In view of the increasing adulteration of turmeric, salt, and chilli powder, women should have rooftop gardens and the government will endeavour to give concessions and incentives to them. We will also try to train them in growing roof gardens to grow the vegetables and fruits needed for the household.”

Those who attended the meeting include Kisan Cell national vice president M. Kodanda Reddy, Rythu Nestham Foundation chairman Yedlapalli Venkateshwar Rao, rooftop garden expert Tummeti Raghotham Reddy and another expert Pinnaka Padma among others.