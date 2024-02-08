TS Governor Raps BRS, Praises Congress in Budget Session Address

HYDERABAD: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday slammed the previous BRS government for its “incompetent and reckless” managing of the state's finances over 10 years. Addressing the joint session of both Houses at the beginning of the Budget Session, the Governor said the new government will implement two more guarantees soon and undertake a caste census, as promised during Assembly poll campaign.

“The people of Telangana had handed over a rich state to the previous government and after 10 years they have handed over a debt-ridden state to us. The immediate challenge is to improve the state's financial situation without burdening the people. This Budget gives us an opportunity to start the path of restoration, responsibility and accountability in the management of public finance. The government is committed to restoring financial discipline and transparency,” the Governor said.

Referring to the implementation of Six Guarantees and promises made under multiple declarations by the Congress, Dr Soundararajan said, “I am happy to announce that my government will implement two more guarantees very soon. Under the Maha Lakshmi scheme, LPG cylinders will be supplied to eligible families for `500 only. Similarly, under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, 200 units of free domestic power will be given to every eligible household.”

Stating that the promises made during elections would be fulfilled, Dr Soundrarajan said, “My government pledges to implement the guarantees, including the Maha Lakshmi, Rythu Bharosa, Gruha Jyothi, Indiramma Houses, Yuva Vikasam and Cheyutha. We stand committed to the declarations for farmers, youth, SC & ST communities, BCs and minority communities.”

In the recent Assembly polls, people yearned for freedom, democracy and a governance that reflected their aspirations, she said.

As part of the caste census, Dr Soundrarajan said the state government has decided to conduct a door-to-door household survey to elicit the data required to estimate the social, educational, economic, employment and political opportunities for various castes in general and BCs in particular.

The Budget process, she said, was not a mere annual ritual, but a vehicle for growth that reflects “the aspirations of the people who so lovingly and overwhelmingly voted for a new government.”

“The Budget is not just a financial document but is a blueprint for our shared future. It represents our collective aspirations and the government’s commitment to fulfilling the needs of the people. In the upcoming Budget, my government aims to allocate resources efficiently ensuring that every rupee spent would contribute to the welfare and progress of Telangana,” Dr Soundrarajan said.

She said that the government’s vision for the state encompassed various sectors, from irrigation projects to education and the filling up of two lakh vacancies by the newly constituted TSPSC.

The Governor said that the government will soon come up with a new MSME policy to encourage micro, small and medium enterprises, a new energy policy to promote all types of green energy, and a new comprehensive tourism policy to promote and preserve “our architectural wonders, culinary delights, reservoirs and temples.”