Trouble Brews for JS Candidate Uday

Kakinada: Trouble is brewing for Jana Sena’s Kakinada Lok Sabha candidate Tangella Uday Srinivas as the YSRC leaders stepped up their efforts to disqualify him from the contest on charges he hid information in the poll affidavit about his criminal cases in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

YSRC leaders moved the Ministry of External Affairs, citing the criminal charges the candidate faced in the UAE.

Uday Srinivas is in the eye of a storm. The political rivals say there are many cases pending against him, but he has not declared them in the election affidavit. The candidate is caught in cricket betting and some other cases in Sharjah. There is also a controversy over his educational qualification,” they say.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan introduced Uday Srinivas as a software engineer to the people of Kakinada Lok Sabha. But Uday Srinivas stated in his affidavit that he passed Intermediate and discontinued his Bachelor of Technology course.

Pawan Kalyan often claims that as a hero, he earns not less than Rs 1,000 crore per annum and therefore there is no need for him to accept any package from anybody. But, in the election affidavit, he stated that his five-year income was only Rs 114 crore. The political opponents say a wide gulf separates Pawan Kalyan’s claims and his actual earnings. There is no documentary evidence to support his claims.

Meanwhile, an independent candidate Saladi Uday Bhaskar raised objections against Uday Srinivas that the latter has hidden some information and facts in his affidavit.

According to the objections, the Jana Sena candidate has offered information with regard to FIR No. 0163/2023, registered by Gomti Nagar Police Station, at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, but intentionally avoided giving any details about the criminal cases pending against him in Sharjah and also about a look-out notice issued by the Sharjah Public Prosecution on 4 April 2024.

The date of birth of Uday Srinivas was mentioned as 13 May 1985 and his Indian Passport No.V7386334.

Judge, Hossam EI-Din Hassan Mustafa Muhammad Hadr, Sharjah Federal Court, Civil Execution Court, Ministry of Justice, UAE, has issued seizure and habeas corpus execution order No. SHCEXCICPL2022/007401 on the application of Sheikh Kalid Bin Salem Al Quasmi, UAE national, against executor/Uday Srinivas, carrying Indian Passport No. V7386334, EC has been informed via the complaint.

In the order, the Sharjah Federal Court of First Instance decided to arrest and bring the perpetrator and present him to it immediately upon his arrest, provided that he will be released if he pays a sum of 1,200,000 dirhams, unless he is wanted by the police there for another reason.

Another allegation is that Uday Srinivas was ordered to undergo an imprisonment of six months for the two charges attributed to him, and also deportation from the country after executing the prescribed punishment and confiscating the forged document and ordering them to pay the due fee.

The complaint has appealed to the election officials that the affidavit of Uday Srinivas can’t be allowed to be ridiculed by the candidates by offering incomplete information or suppressing material information, resulting in disinformation or misinformation to the voters and the election commission should reject his nomination based on the evidence.