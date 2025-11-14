Bihar Elections: Early Trends Show NDA Ahead, High Turnout Shapes The Battle

Patna: The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 began this morning, and early trends indicate that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has taken a noticeable lead over the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) as postal ballots and initial rounds of EVM counting roll in.

The NDA appears to be ahead in several constituencies across different regions of the state, giving the alliance an early boost. The Mahagathbandhan, however, remains competitive in key pockets, keeping the contest alive as the day progresses.

Record Turnout Sets the Tone

What stands out this election is the exceptionally high voter turnout. Bihar witnessed one of the highest participation rates in its electoral history, with both urban and rural constituencies reporting strong numbers.

A significant rise in women voters has also been noted, a factor that could play a decisive role in shaping the final verdict. The surge in turnout suggests deep political engagement and may contribute to unpredictable shifts as counting continues.

Early Leads: NDA Starts Strong

In the first hour of counting, the NDA surged ahead on a large number of seats, bolstered initially by postal ballot trends. The BJP and JD(U) candidates appear to be performing well in their respective strongholds.

Early indications also show key NDA leaders holding leads in their constituencies, while prominent Mahagathbandhan faces, including senior RJD and Congress leaders, are locked in tight battles.

Tejashwi Yadav is reported to be off to a positive start in Raghopur, while several NDA faces are leading comfortably in central and northern constituencies.

What These Trends Suggest

While early trends favour the NDA, the final picture may shift as counting progresses and votes from semi-urban and rural belts begin to reflect more fully in the numbers.

High turnout can work both ways — sometimes reinforcing incumbency, sometimes signaling a desire for change. For now, the NDA has momentum, but the margins in many seats remain slim enough to keep both alliances on edge.

Key Factors in Play

* Women Voters: Their increased participation may help the NDA, which has focused heavily on welfare schemes and social reforms.

* Youth Mobilisation: A large young voter turnout could boost the MGB, which has campaigned strongly on employment and economic issues.

* New Entrants & Independents: Smaller parties and first-time contestants may influence tigon races by shaving off margins, even if they don’t secure wins.

* Regional Variations: The contest appears sharper in districts with complex caste dynamics and strong local leadership.

The Road Ahead

As more counting rounds unfold, the battle for Bihar is expected to intensify. The NDA currently enjoys a comfortable edge, but the Mahagathbandhan remains within striking distance in several constituencies.

With both alliances expressing confidence, the final outcome will depend on how the numbers firm up through the afternoon — especially once rural votes and later-round EVM tallies come in.

For now, Bihar waits, as the early trends suggest that the state may be leaning toward continuity — but a long day of counting lies ahead.