Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Slams Opposition on Water Supply Panic

DC Correspondent
13 April 2024 6:58 PM GMT
Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar. (DC File Image)

HYDERABAD: Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar alleged that the Opposition was attempting to terrorise the people and create a panic situation with regard to the drinking water supply position when the truth was that the Congress government performing better than the erstwhile BRS regime.

Prabhakar appealed to people to call the HMWS&SB customer care centre at 155313 to get the issues related to drinking water supply resolved.

“Earlier, Hyderabad used to require 2,300 million litres a day (MLD) of drinking water. Presently it has increased to 2,450 MLD and 700 tankers are being used to supply water,” he said.

Prabhakar further said that, though the ground water has depleted, through 24 divisions the water is being supplied and there is ample water in sources including Nagarjunasagar, the Yellampally project, Osmansagar, Himayatsagar and the Singur project.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
