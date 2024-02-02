TPCC flooded with applications for LS tickets

Hyderabad: The TPCC screening committee on Friday received 140 applications, including from Tollywood personalities and government officials, for the Congress party tickets to contest in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

The response has been particularly overwhelming for Khammam, Mahbubabad, Nagarkurnool, Warangal and Peddapalli seats.

Film producer-turned-politician Bandla Ganesh, who is seeking to contest the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat, came up with serious allegations against Medchal MLA Ch. Malla Reddy for alleged irregularities his colleges.

This comes a day after Malla Reddy had said that he would meet Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for release of funds towards development of Medchal constituency. Incidentally, Malla Reddy is lobbying with the BRS leadership for fielding his younger son Dr Bhadra Reddy from Malkajgiri.

"The Congress will win a majority of seats in the parliamentary elections. I applied for the ticket to contest the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat. I am confident of my win, " Ganesh said.

Meanwhile, director of medical and health G. Srinivas Rao, who had praised BRS leaders a few months back, made a U-turn and applied for the Congress ticket from Khammam.

There are many aspirants for the Khammam seat, including Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka's wife Padmini, Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao, minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy's brother Prasad Reddy and VVC Group chairman and managing director Rajendra Prasad.

TPCC secretary Pedka Shyam has applied for the Warangal seat, which is reserved for the SCs commuinity, while U. Vara Prasad has applied for the Peddapalli Lok Sabha seat.