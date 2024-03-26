TPCC Executive Committee to Meet on March 29

Hyderabad: The TPCC executive committee will meet on March 29 at Gandhi Bhavan to finalise the party’s campaign strategy for the Lok Sabha elections. TPCC president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, AICC Telangana affairs incharge Deepa Dasmunsi, and senior leaders will attend the meeting.

This will be the first full-fledged meeting of TPCC executive after the declaration of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls which is expected to be completed on March 27.

The meeting is expected to deliberate on the strategies to be adopted to reach out to every voter based on the Revanth Reddy government’s performance in 100 days.

With the polls being scheduled on May 13, special focus is being laid on how to sustain the campaign momentum for such a long duration.

In 2009, there were 44 days between the election announcement and the date of polling, 55 days in 2014, 32 in 2019, and rose to 58 days this time.

Moreover, the IMD has warned of severe heatwave conditions during the period. This will make campaigning even more challenging, which is something the committee will discuss.