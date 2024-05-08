TPCC approaches HC against Delhi police Slams raids on social media secretaries for ‘doctored’ videos of Amit Shah

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) approached the Telangana High Court against Delhi special police, alleging that the latter were curtailing the personal liberty of their social media secretaries and threatening them of arrest.



It should be noted that the Delhi police registered a FIR against TPCCsocial media state secretaries on allegations that they had circulated a doctored video of Union home minister Amit Shah. The Telangana High Court had earlier directed the Delhi police not to take coercive steps against the petitioners. But the court allowed the Delhi police to continue their investigation following the due procedure of law.

Now, TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud approached the High Court on behalf of the party, alleging that Delhi police were threatening 29 social media secretaries of TPCC of dire consequences. He said that the Delhi police were entering houses of the social media secretaries without any prior notices and seizing their articles in violation of section 100 (4) CrPC and threatening to arrest them.

He brought to the notice of the court that the Delhi police had registered the FIR based on a complaint lodged by a government official. He wondered how a public servant could file a complaint on an alleged doctored video of a politician’s speech. He said that was tantamount to violation of the model code of conduct.

Giving details, he said that around 150 persons, claiming to be Delhi special police officials, had illegally tried to interfere with the campaign work of the TPCC social media secretaries on flimsy charges of circulating the fake video of Shah.

He said that around 15-20 Delhi police ‘officials’ had forced their way into the house Manda Sri Pratap, a consultant for the Congress party, in the city. They took away his personal belongings and forcefully obtained passwords of his devices, he contended.