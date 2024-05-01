Tollywood Fans Turn Campaigners in AP Elections

Visakhapatnam: Political arena in Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a novel trend in the run-up to 2024 elections with those from the film field entering the scene.

Gone are the days when debates over box office collections and movie reviews dominated discussions among fans of Tollywood heroes and heroines. Instead, these fans are now integral players in political campaigns. Leaders with the film field as their background are too happy to tap into their fan following to secure crucial votes.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, in particular, is leveraging his substantial fan base. This has seen a surge in the numbers of those campaigning for him, with his fans plunging into politics in support of their star.

Heroes like Varun Tej and even legendary Mega Star Chiranjeevi have stepped in to support Pawan Kalyan's campaign efforts in the Pithapuram assembly constituency.

Additionally, actors from popular television show Jabardast are trying to mould the opinion in favour of Pawan Kalyan.

Actress Khushboo is endorsing candidates like Kothapalli Geeta in Araku.

Visakhapatnam MP candidate Botsa Jhansi made headlines by campaigning alongside fans of the late Krishna and his son Mahesh Babu on Wednesday, showcasing the fusion of entertainment and politics when it comes to the electoral landscape.