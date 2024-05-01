TMC Removes Kunal Ghosh from State General Secretary Post

Kolkata: West Bengal's ruling Trinamul Congress removed its former Rajya Sabha MP Kunal Ghosh from state general secretary's post in the party on Wednesday hours after he shared the dais with North Kolkata BJP candidate Tapas Roy at an event in the city and praised his role as an MLA when he was in TMC earlier.



TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien said in a statement, “Recently, Mr. Kunal Ghosh has been expressing views that do not align with those of the party. It is important to clarify that these are his personal opinions and should not be attributed to the party. Only statements issued from AITC headquarters should be considered the official position of the party.”



He added, “Mr. Ghosh was previously relieved from his role as party spokesperson. Now, he has been removed from the position of General Secretary of the state organization. We urge all media outlets not to conflate his views with those of the party, as doing so may necessitate legal action.”



The TMC statement came after Mr Ghosh, who had wished to quit as party's state general secretary in March, attended a blood donation camp with Mr Roy at ward no 38 in North Kolkata in the morning.



Mr Ghosh told the gathering, “Mr Roy served the people as long as he was people's representative. His doors remained open to public day and night. People got him whenever they called him. Let them decide who they want to elect now.”



Hitting back to Mr O'Brien over his “removal”, Mr Ghosh sarcastically called him a “quizmaster” and wondered, “I want to know from him when I had sought relief from the post. How can he make the statement about my removal from the post which I already wished to quit?”

