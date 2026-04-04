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TMC Announces Election Committees For 29 Seats

Politics
4 April 2026 12:10 PM IST

The ruling TMC announced election committees for 29 assembly constituencies in six districts of West Bengal.

TMC Announces Election Committees For 29 Seats
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West Bengal will vote in two phases, on April 23 and 29.

Kolkata : The ruling TMC on Saturday announced election committees for 29 assembly constituencies in six districts. In Purba Medinipur, election committees were announced for Panskura Purba, Moyna, Nandakumar, Mahisadal and Haldia constituencies.

The party named committees for Haroa, Minakhan, Sandeshkhali, Basirhat Dakshin, Basirhat Uttar and Hingalganj in North 24 Parganas.

Election committees were also formed for Habibpur, Gazole, Harischandrapur, Ratua, Manikchak, Maldaha, Englishbazar, Mothabari and Sujapur in Malda district.

The TMC also formed election committees for Shibpur in Howrah, and Bandwan, Balarampur, Baghmundi, Joypur, Manbazar, Kashipur, Para and Raghunathpur in Purulia.

West Bengal will vote in two phases, on April 23 and 29. The votes will be counted on May 4.

( Source : PTI )
trinamool congress (tmc) West Bengal Assembly elections West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 2026 Assembly Polls 
Rest of India West Bengal Calcutta [Kolkata] 
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