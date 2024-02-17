Tickets Cannot Be Given to All Aspirants in TD Due to Alliance Limitations: Naidu

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu has said tickets cannot be given to every eligible leader in TD due to the alliance arrangement, but preference will be given to leaders who supported alliances when they come to power.

Naidu held a teleconference with party leaders on Friday night and made several remarks.

“Leaders who cooperate with alliances will be given priority when we come to power. It is suggested that no one be disheartened by not getting a ticket because of alliances,” he said.

Naidu tried to assure his party leaders that those who believe in the party will get recognition and priority. “Fed up with Jagan, several YSR Congress leaders are coming to join the TD but we are taking only those who are useful to the party,” he said.

He said that after the end of the Ra Kadalira meetings, the TD would start another public awareness campaign.

The TD chief made it clear that everyone should work seriously as almost 50 days were left for the elections. “There has been a good response to the BC Empowered Sabhas. These Sabhas should be held in every constituency. BCs will always be given priority in the party,” he said.