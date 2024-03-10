Three seats bone of contention for BJP, TD, JS

Vijayawada: The alliance between opposition Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and BJP is causing concern among cadres of all the three parties in the three constituencies of erstwhile Krishna district – Mylavaram, Avanigadda and Kaikaluru.

All the three parties want to contest from all the 16 assembly and two Lok Sabha constituencies of the region.

The TD and JS combine had announced candidates for 11 seats in this district after finalising their alliance, while remaining unresolved on contesting from Mylavaram, Vijayawada West, Penamaluru, Avanigadda and Kaikaluru.

But now, the BJP is also entering the scene, entirely changing the political scenario in the erstwhile Krishna district. BJP leaders are demanding Kaikaluru, Vijayawada Central, and Mylavaram constituencies. Even if TD refuses to give Vijayawada Central, BJP seems to be unwavering on Mylavaram and Kaikaluru.

As per sources, BJP has decided to field Dr. Kamineni Srinivasa Rao from Kaikaluru and Nuthulapati Balakoteswara Rao from Mylavaram.

On the other hand, JS is insisting on Vijayawada West and Avanigadda constituencies, besides the Machilipatnam Lok Sabha seat. Machilipatnam parliament seat has almost been finalised for JS. It is likely that Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Bala Shoury, who has switched to Jana Sena from the ruling YSR Congress, will be again contesting from the seat.

The main aspirant for the Vijayawada West seat from JS is its Vijayawada Urban president Pothina Venkata Mahesh.

Sources said except for Penamaluru, the other four constituencies – Avanigadda, Kaikaluru, Vijayawada West and Mylavaram, are likely to be bagged by BJP or JS. However, TD and BJP will fight for Mylavaram, which is prestigious for TD. Sitting MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad, who joined the TD from YSRC, is a strong aspirant. Former minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao and senior leader Bommasani Subba Rao are also trying for this seat.

BJP leader N. Bala Koteswara Rao, who contested on behalf of his party from Mylavaram in the 2019 elections, is mounting pressure on his party leadership for the Mylavaram seat. He is a strong follower of BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari, who has already demanded that Mylavaram be allotted to BJP.