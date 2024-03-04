Three People Arrested For ‘Pro-Pakistan’ Slogans in Vidhana Soudha

Bengaluru: Police on Monday arrested three persons in connection with the alleged ‘pro-Pakistan’ slogan shouting inside Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru and the accused persons were produced before the Court.

The police gave the names of the accused persons as Elaz, a resident of Delhi, Munnavar, a resident of R.T. Nagar in Bengaluru city and Mohammed Shafi, a resident of Haveri district in Karnataka.

The state government had referred the matter to Forensic Science Laboratory, Bengaluru, to ascertain the slogan shouting to initiate action against the accused persons. The trio are accused of raising slogans ‘Zindabad Zindabad Pakistan Zindabad’ (Long Live Pakistan) during the victory celebration of Syed Naseer Hussain, a Congress leader who was declared a winner in the Rajya Sabha election.

An eye witness stated that shouting 'pro-Pakistan' slogans from persons around Naseer Hussain came after supporters of BJP Rajya Sabha members Narayan Bhandage shouted 'Jai Bhavani' slogans inside Vidhana Soudha during his victory procession.

After the slogan shouting kicked up a row in Karnataka, Congress leaders prominent among them was Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had stated that supporters who had gathered around Syed Naseer Hussain had shouted “Naseer Saheb Zindabad” and not “Pakistan Zindabad.”

BJP MLC Ravikumar asked Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot to dismiss the Congress government as it had allegedly supported anti-nationals.