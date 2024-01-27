This Will be War Against TD-Sena Combine: Avanti

VISHAKHAPATNAM: Excited over the huge gathering of part cadres at Sangivalasa for launch of the election campaign by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, former minister and Bheemili MLA Muttamsetti Srinivas (Avanti) said 2024 polls would not be a mere election of MPs and MLAs, but a war against the Telugu Desam and its ally Jana Sena.

Addressing party cadres before the arrival of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Srinivas said the TD-JS combine had launched a vicious campaign against YSRC, though the party had during its 56-month rule launched welfare schemes worth ₹2.57 lakh crore without indulging in corruption.

Deputy Chief Minister Peedika Rajanna Dora said the opposition was playing dirty politics and needs to be taught a fitting lesson in these elections.

“Every home in the state has benefited from the welfare schemes launched by the CM,” Dora said.

Fisheries minister Dr. Seediri Appala Raju told the cadre to campaign in villages about the improvement in schools and hospitals and increase in the standards of education.

Revenue minister Dharmana Prasada Rao said so far, nobody in the villages has questioned YSRC leaders.

“Rather we are getting respect from the people for launching welfare schemes,” Prasada Rao underlined.

Payakaraopeta MLA Golla Babu Rao said SCs, STs, BCs and minorities have benefited the most from YSRC government.