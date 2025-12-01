Tharoor’s Absence From Key Congress Meetings Sparks Fresh Criticism

New Delhi: Congress Working Committee member and MP Shashi Tharoor missed a strategic group meeting led by Sonia Gandhi ahead of the Parliament’s winter session.

Tharoor’s office said he was in Kerala and traveling back with his 90-year-old mother on a later flight. Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal also could not attend due to campaigning for local body elections.

Tharoor had also skipped an earlier Congress meeting on the SIR issue, citing ill health. His absence drew questions after he attended a PM Modi event the previous day, with posts praising the PM appearing on his Instagram.

Some Congress leaders criticized him publicly. One leader told ANI that Tharoor “doesn’t know a lot about the country” and should explain why he praises the BJP or PM Modi while remaining in Congress.

Congress leader Supriya Srinate also questioned Tharoor’s praise of the PM’s speech, calling it “petty” and saying she found nothing worth appreciating.

Tharoor’s repeated absence from major party meetings has fueled internal discussion, particularly given his periodic favorable remarks about PM Modi following Operation Sindoor.