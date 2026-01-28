Tharoor Dismisses CPI(M) Buzz, Says Missed Congress Meet Due to Timing

Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi: Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has declined to comment on reports suggesting his speculative leanings toward the CPI(M), but clarified that his absence from the high-level Congress meeting in New Delhi was simply a matter of bad timing. Responding to reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday, Tharoor said he intends to speak "directly" to the party leadership about his views, noting that the Parliament session commencing on Wednesday would be the perfect time for those discussions.

The Congress Working Committee member addressed speculations that he had snubbed the "strategic meeting" of the party, held earlier in the day at top party leader Sonia Gandhi's residence in the national capital.

According to Tharoor, the invitation arrived too late for him to change his plans. "I was only invited to the strategic meeting a day or two ago," he explained. "By that time, I had already booked my flight to return from Dubai," he added. He also blamed the media for speculative reports.

On Monday, Tharoor said he had seen reports claiming that he had held discussions with individuals associated with the CPI(M) in Dubai, but declined to comment on the matter. While the ruling CPI(M) dismissed questions about any discussion of Tharoor joining the party as mere speculation, the Congress maintained that he is a senior leader, any issues he may have would be resolved, and denied that he was quitting the grand old organisation.



