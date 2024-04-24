Term ‘turncoat' leads to a war of words in Nellore

Tirupati: The electoral battle between ruling YSR Congress and opposition Telugu Desam in Nellore district has turned incendiary after YSRC’s Nellore Lok Sabha candidate V. Vijayasai Reddy used the term "turncoats" to describe former ruling party leaders – Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy – who have now shifted to the TD in Nellore district.

The usage of the term has provoked a sharp rebuttal from Ramanarayana Reddy, formerly a minister and now the Telugu Desam candidate from Atmakur assembly constituency. Ramanarayana Reddy charged that Vijayasai Reddy, as the chartered accountant of late chief minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, misled YSR's son Jagan Mohan Reddy into entering illegal business dealings through shell companies, precipitating money laundering probes that have destabilised the YSR family. "Politicians can switch parties to serve their constituencies' interests. But as a CA, Vijayasai Reddy cannot justify his professional misconduct,” Ramanarayana retorted, while defending his shift to the TDP. Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, TD's Nellore Lok Sabha candidate, has launched an equally scathing counterattack.

He complained that even though he had been loyal to the party, YSRC’ leadership’s oppressive control caused him considerable discomfort. “YSRC has become a dictatorial party ruled by one individual. Even long-term loyal members like me had no voice in important decisions. They have killed inner-party democracy,” he observed.

Vemireddy accused YSRC's government of using force against those who disagreed with it. This has institutionalised insecurity among common citizens. He expressed confidence that the victory of TD-led NDA alliance will bring in development.