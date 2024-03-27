Tensions Rise as Karnataka Congress Leaders Clash Over Kolar Seat Nomination

BENGALURU: The dissension among leaders of the Congress party over fielding a nominee for the Kolar parliamentary seat, reserved for Scheduled Castes, took a drastic turn on Wednesday. Minister for Higher Education M.C. Sudhakar, along with MLAs Nanje Gowda and Kothur Manjunath, and MLCs Naseer Ahmed and Anil Kumar, threatened to resign. Later, they put their resignations on hold after the party decided to field Chikka Peddanna, son-in-law of Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K.H. Muniyappa, against their wishes.

The disgruntled leaders will meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee D.K. Shivakumar later in the evening regarding the party's decision to field a nominee for the Kolar seat. K.H. Muniyappa had previously represented the Kolar Lok Sabha from 1991 until 2019, and he is currently an MLA representing the Devanahalli Assembly seat.Earlier, Sudhakar, Nanje Gowda, and Kothur Manjunath visited the office of the Legislative Assembly Speaker in Vidhana Soudha to tender their resignations, while MLCs met Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti at his office and displayed copies of their resignations. In the meantime, Minister for Urban Development and Kolar in-charge Minister Byrathi Suresh rushed to meet the disgruntled ministers and legislators, urging them not to tender their resignations. Byrathi Suresh was successful in persuading the disgruntled legislators to put their resignations on hold.Expressing opposition to the candidature of Chikka Peddanna for Kolar, Minister for Higher Education M.C. Sudhakar told reporters that he took the extreme step to resign after the party high command failed to keep its assurances that a family member of the Muniyappa family would not be fielded from Kolar. Sudhakar alleged hardship under Muniyappa in Kolar and expressed readiness to quit politics rather than tolerate harassment under Muniyappa's family rule.MLC Anil Kumar stated that he had demanded a ticket for a nominee from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community for Kolar since SC voters are more numerous and can help the party secure victory in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. He pointed out that the party had made Muniyappa a minister and his daughter Shashikala is an MLA representing the Kolar Gold Fields Assembly seat.At the Legislative Council office, MLCs Naseer Ahmed and Anil Kumar displayed their resignation letters in the chamber of Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti. However, Minister for Urban Development and Kolar in-charge Minister Byrathi Suresh requested the MLCs not to tender their resignations.Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti mentioned that MLCs Anil Kumar and Naseer Ahmed had come to the office to submit their resignations but left, informing him that they would submit their resignations later.In Mysuru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that there was displeasure among the Kolar Congress leaders and clarified that the party had not yet announced the nominee for the Kolar seat. Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar assured to meet disgruntled leaders later in the evening to resolve differences.Meanwhile, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K.H. Muniyappa told reporters that he was unaware of the reasons for the Congress MLAs and MLCs to resign. He stated that he would strive for the success of the party nominee decided by the high command.