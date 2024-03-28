Tension Rises as Bhuma and Gangula Groups Clash

Kurnool: During the meeting of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with people, Bhuma Akhila Priya sought to present her representation but was halted by police citing lack of permission at Yerraguntla on Thursday. This led to a confrontation between Akhila Priya’s supporters and the law enforcement. Allegations surfaced that MLC Gangula Prabhakar Reddy had physically confronted protesting farmers.

Akhila Priya further claimed that followers of MLA Gangula Brijendra’s faction pelted stones at her group. As tensions escalated between leaders of the TD and the YSRC, Akhila Priya was arrested and taken to Sirivella police station. She, however, refused to cooperate and opted to walk to the station instead.