Tension in Nellore as police raid ex-TD minister's medical college

Tirupati: Tension prevailed in Nellore city on Friday evening as AP police raided a medical college run by former Telugu Desam minister Ponguru Narayana.

Teams of police searched Narayana's camp office near the college, as well as various locations within the medical college premises. Sources disclosed that police questioned Narayana's wife Rama Devi and several staff members.

With the news of police raid spreading, groups of TD supporters and activists began gathering around the medical college area. At one point, the atmosphere got charged, with charges being made that the raid had been politically instigated by the ruling YSR Congress Party ahead of the general elections.

Several TD leaders, including Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, condemned the raid. They accused the YSRC government of misusing state machinery to intimidate and target opposition leaders, especially Narayana.

Sridhar Reddy said attempts are being made by YSRC to frighten the TD rank and file using police.