Tension Escalates in Anaparti Amidst Allegations Between MLA and Ex-MLA

Tension gripped in Anaparti constituency in East Godavari district as the police surrounded the houses of the former MLA and Telugu Desam vice president Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy and the sitting MLA Sathi Suryanarayana Reddy (YSRC) on Friday.

A day ago, Ramakrishna Reddy accused MLA Suryanarayana of involvement in corruption of `45 crore in the land acquisition for Housing for the Poor scheme. He also challenged the MLA to face him in a debate on 109 issues.

In response, the MLA demanded that Ramakrishna prove the allegations by coming to his house, if he had the courage. Taking the challenge, Ramakrishna was getting ready on Friday to go to the MLA’s house.

Meanwhile, the police surrounded the house of Ramakrishna and obstructed his path. TD activists arrived at his house in large numbers and a verbal clash took place between the police and the TD cadres. Ramakrishna accused the police of highhandedness and condemned their action. The police made it clear they would not allow him to go to the MLA’s house.

Ramakrishna repeated the charge that the High School property had been misappropriated at the behest of the MLA. “I only want a debate with the YSRC MLA as he claims he is not corrupt.”

The police took Ramakrishna into their custody and shuttled him between several police stations like Kovvuru and elsewhere and brought him back to his house by the evening.

Meanwhile, the police also reached the MLA’s house and obstructed his movement. Suryanarayana Reddy alleged that when Ramakrishna Reddy was a MLA, he had indulged in corruption and scams, “and to cover his irregularities, he threw mud on me.”

Anaparti circle inspector Siva Ganesh said the police wanted to avoid a law and order problem and hence restricted the movement of the MLA and the TD leader.