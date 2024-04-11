Kakinada: Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu has promised that a separate declaration for SCs, STs, and Muslims will be made by his party on the lines of the BC Declaration, and it would aim at improving the living conditions of these people.

Naidu participated in the Prajagalam programme along with the Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan at Ambajipeta in the P Gannavaram Assembly segment in the Dr. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Thursday.

He said that pension would be given to BCs who crossed 50 years and Rs 1.50 lakh crore to sub-plan per annum and the BCs would be provided 34 per cent reservations in local bodies. TD would make efforts to provide reservations to BCs in legislative bodies, he said.

The TD chief said that a caste census would be done and a special law enacted for BCs. He said Rs 5,000 crore would be spent for BCs under the Adarana scheme and the Chandranna Bhima sum would be increased to Rs 10 lakh.

He said that 20 lakh jobs would be provided to the unemployed youths in five years.

He also said that there was no job security for government and police department employees in the state and “they are in starvation” due to a lack of salaries and non-disbursal of other benefits to them due to the state’s cash crunch.

He cited the example of SPF constable Sankara Rao who died by suicide at Visakhapatnam. He said the constable did not get even his PF dues.

Naidu appreciated the services of the former Lok Sabha Speaker late G.M.C. Balayogi. He promised the Madiga community that an MLC seat would be given to the community.

He said that YSRC has created a rift between the communities in the Konaseema district. The alliance government would do justice to Kapus also.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said that Chandrababu Naidu had implemented several schemes during his term and the state would be developed under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu in the coming five years.

He said that the alliance government would encourage coconut-allied industries in the Konaseema, the Kotipalli-Muktheswaram bridge would be constructed and the railway line works would be completed. Skill development centres would give a good future to the jobless youth.

He thanked his brother Chiranjeevi for donating Rs 5 crore to him for election expenses. Votes should not be split and every vote should go to the alliance party candidates, he said.

Amalapuram Lok Sabha candidate G.Harish Mathur (Telugu Desam) and P.Gannavaram assembly candidate Giddi Satyanarayana (Jana Sena) and others were present.