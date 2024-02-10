Telugu Desam-JS-BJP Combo Turning a Nightmare for TD Leaders

Kakinada: The already existing alliance between Telugu Desam and Jana Sena, with the possibility of Bharatiya Janata Party also joining in is becoming a nightmare for many TD leaders, particularly in the Godavari districts.

As per an estimate of TDP leaders, the seat sharing with the two parties will cost them 40–50 per cent seats in every parliamentary constituency, depriving many Telugu Desam leaders from representing their assembly or parliamentary constituencies.

Right now, even experienced TD leaders do not know which of the seats will go to Jana Sena or BJP. The uncertainty has led to certain Telugu Desam even reducing their party activity, particularly when many of the TDP leaders have been nursing their constituencies at their own expense despite being denied the perks of office.

“If we are denied tickets now, it will turn out to be a financial crisis for us,” a leader from within the Godavari districts. As per TD circles, two seats from each district of the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts may go to Jana Sena.

When Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu announced that TD will contest from Mandapeta and Araku constituencies, his Jana Sena counterpart said their party candidates will fight the elections from Razole and Rajanagaram.

In Razole, former minister and ex-MLA Gollapali Surya Rao of TD had invested in the constituency. But he is now disappointed. In Rajanagaram constituency, followers of Boddu Venkata Ramana Chowdary are angry that their efforts of strengthening Telugu Desam in the constituency have gone in vain.

Jana Sena leaders are also staking claims in constituencies like Rajamahendravaram Rural and Urban, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Narsapuram, Eluru, Bhimavaram, Kakinada, Kakinada Rural, Pithapuram, Jaggampeta, Kothapeta, Ramachandrapuram, Mummidivaram and Tanuku.

If BJP comes into TD-JS alliance, the party could eye Kakinada Urban, Pithapuram, Rajamahendravaram Urban, P. Gannavaram, Tadepalligudem, Mummidivaram and Kaikaluru, among others.

Many Telugu Desam leaders feel that the present political scenario is such that TD can surely win on its own, without going in for any alliance.