Telangana Voters Have Lost Trust in Cong and BRS: Vishweshwar

Hyderabad: BJP candidate for the Chevella Lok Sabha seat Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said that the people of the state have endured myriad hardships during the ten years of K. Chandrasekhar Rao's family’s misrule.

The Congress came to power with unviable promises and now the people have seen through those empty promises, Vishweshwar Reddy said while addressing a rally at Rajendranagar.

Reddy said, "The Congress has no moral right to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contributions to nation-building. During the Congress rule, the city saw bomb blasts like many other cities. Not a single such incident occurred during Modi’s rule.”

“Like an ever-vigilant soldier, Modi has safeguarded the nation with unwavering dedication. He is ensuring that the poor have enough to eat,” he said.

His wife, Sangita Reddy addressing residents of gated communities in Narsingi, said that Modi had achieved much more than what his predecessors had accomplished since independence.

“His vision, policies, and unwavering commitment have propelled India to make rapid strides across all sectors,” she said.