Telangana State Cabinet To Meet on Sunday

Hyderabad: The Cabinet meeting would be held on February 4 at the meeting gall on the sixth floor of the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat. In an order, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari on Friday directed special chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries to submit a comprehensive list of proposed agenda items and the Cabinet memoranda for consideration of ministers. It was reported that the Cabinet ministers and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy would take decisions on several schemes which will be implemented in the state.