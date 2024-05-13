Hyderabad: Telangana recorded a polling percentage of approximately 62.32 at 6 pm when voting concluded on Monday for 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Barring minor incidents, polling passed off peacefully. The polling percentage is set to go up as there were still voters in queues at polling booths across the state. Those standing in queues by 6 pm were allowed to cast their votes.

Telangana state recorded a turnout of 71.32 per cent during the Assembly elections held in November 2023, and 62.77 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj told media persons that the polling process was still on at 1,300 to 1,400 polling stations after 6 pm and polling closure details will be received from sector officers after midnight. "The final voting percentage will be known on Tuesday," Vikas Raj said, adding that the response from voters was very good. He said the weather was also supportive due to which there was a good turnout in several districts.

The bypoll for the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly segment also went off peacefully. Fifteen candidates were in the fray for the bypoll which registered 47.88 per cent polling till 5 pm.

The fate of 525 candidates has been sealed in electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.

BJP Hyderabad candidate K. Madhavi Latha was booked by the police after she checked the identity of some burqa-clad Muslim women voters at a polling station in Malakpet and asked them to take off their veils.

There was mild tension in Mir Chowk in the evening when the convoys of Madhavi Latha and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi crossed each other and supporters of both parties started shouting slogans. Police intervened to disperse both the groups.

BJP Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar visited a polling station wearing a saffron khanduva. Congress and CPI women leaders raised strong objections. This led to heated arguments between them. The police intervened and dispersed them.

Zaheerabad Congress MP candidate Suresh Shetkar’s brother Nagesh Shetkar kicked BJP activist Santosh Kumar in Narayankhed.

In 13 Maoist-affected Assembly segments under five Lok Sabha constituencies, the polling ended at 4 pm. In the remaining 106 Assembly segments in 12 Lok Sabha constituencies, it continued till 6 pm.

The highest poll percentage was recorded in Khammam at 75.19 per cent and the lowest in Hyderabad at 39.17 per cent. Out of 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, five witnessed polling percentage of above 70 per cent, which include Khammam (75.19), Bhongir (72.34), Nalgonda (70.75), Medak (73.63), Zahirabad (72.48).

The lowest polling percentage was recorded again in four constituencies under Greater Hyderabad limits. Secunderabad recorded 42.48, Malkajgiri 49.06, and Chevella 53.15, with Hyderabad trailing at 39.17

Technical problems in the EVMs were reported from about 115 polling stations and the officials had to replace the faulty machines. Vikas Raj said 38 first information reports (FIRs) were registered on Monday for various reasons and against different political parties.

Voting was marked by enthusiasm in several places, especially in rural areas. Voters queued up at polling stations even before the polling process started at 7 am. To avoid the summer heat, many voters cast their votes in the early hours. The process slowed down after noon but picked up momentum again after 3 pm.

Election officials said that in a few places, polling was delayed due to technical problems in EVMs and disruption in electricity due to rains and strong winds.