Telangana: CM Revanth Targets Victory in Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool

Hyderabad:Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday visited Mahbubnagar district for the fourth time since the Lok Sabha elections were announced on March 16, in his attempt to win the two constituencies of Mahbunbagar and Nagarkurnool in his native district to cement his grip over the party and government.

Facing tough opposition from the BRS and the BJP, he has set a target of victory by one lakh votes in each seat.Revanth Reddy took part for the first time in the Sri Guru Lokalal Maharaj Bavaji Jatara at Thimmareddypalli of Kottapally mandal on Tuesday, located in Narayanpet district which is part of the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district.



The Bavaji Jatara, also known as the Majji Jatara, holds immense cultural and religious significance for the Banjara and other tribal communities and is attended by lakhs of devotees from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, among others.



His presence there is said to be a part of strengthening the 'son of the soil' sentiment and striking an emotional chord by calling himself 'Palamuru bidda' and appealing to the voters to strengthen the hands of the first TS Chief Minister from the region.



Revanth Reddy is cautioning voters that the BJP and the BRS have hatched a conspiracy to defeat the Congress in the district to weaken 'Palamuru bidda'.



"What face will I have in the party and at the national-level if I get defeated in Palamuru," Revanth Reddy asked. “The BRS and BJP have colluded to weaken me by defeating the Congress. It's the responsibility of people of Palamuru to thwart their conspiracies and strengthen me to protect the atma gauravam (self respect) of Palamuru district."



Revanth Reddy has been holding regular meetings with party leaders and workers from the booth level upwards during his visits. A three-tier strategy committees has been formed for micro-level booth management to ensure every voter reaches the polling booth and votes for the Congress.