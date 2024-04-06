Telangana BJP President Kishan Reddy Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi for Terming BJP As ‘B’ Team of BRS

HYDERABAD: TS BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for terming the BJP in the state as the ‘B’ team of BRS. He said that BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao was once a Congress leader and had openly announced that he would merge his party with the Congress.

Addressing a press conference at the party office in Nampally, Kishan Reddy pointed out that Rao had supported the Congress’ presidential candidate. He asked why Congress MLAs had joined the BRS when Rao was in power, and now BRS legislators were flocking to the Congress. “Is it not a secret pact between the Congress and the BRS,” Kishan Reddy asked and added that his party would always team up with the people.

On the charge of Rahul Gandhi that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would change the Constitution if he came to power again, Kishan Reddy said it was the Congress leader’s grand other Indira Gandhi who had imposed emergency and implemented “Indira Constitution.”

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s charge that a number of top bureaucrats in the country are non-BCs during Modi’s rule, Kishan Reddy said the credit for more number of non-BC secretaries went to the Congress. Prime Minister Modi has the credit of having 27 OBC ministers.

Stating that the Congress always ditched BCs in the country, Kishan Reddy asked Rahul Gandhi to reply why Congress, which ruled united Andhra Pradesh for most of the time, not appointed a single BC Chief Minister. The Congress has defeated the Janata Party’s Prime Minister candidate Babu Jagjivanram. The Congress also ditched and defeated Dr BR Ambedkar, when he contested as MP, Kishan Reddy pointed out.

On the promise of Rahul Gandhi to bring big Chinese kind of companies to Telangana, Kishan Reddy expressed dismay over his stand to support Chinese companies and brands at a time when Narendra Modi is putting all the efforts to promote local brands as part of Make in India programme. The efforts of Narendra Modi helped to curtail imports and increased exports. The country is now exporting from toys to defence products and there by promoting local employment, he said.

Kishan Reddy expressed shock over Rahul Gandhi not speaking a single word about poll promises and guarantees given to the people of Telangana during Assembly polls. Terming all declarations, guarantees and manifesto of Congress as a big lie, Kishan Reddy said the impractical poll promises can be implemented if Congress prints currency at Revanth Reddy’s residence and its party offices.